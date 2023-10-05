South Jersey police departments investigate multiple cases of police impersonation

"In light of recent events I'm now going to be more on guard, unfortunately," said one South Jersey resident.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Several South Jersey police departments are investigating similar incidents of men impersonating police officers.

Lindenwold police in Camden County have released video of the suspects approaching a home on September 30.

Two men walk up to the home in the 700 block of East Elm Avenue, both wearing badges on chains around their necks.

However, police say neither of them are law enforcement officers.

They appear to stand at the door for a while, and police say they eventually left in a red four-door sedan with an emergency light on the roof and a Pennsylvania license plate.

Police say the two men searched and stole money from two victims. One of the suspects showed a handgun.

Action News spoke with a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous, out of fear that the suspects might come back.

"I want to be safe and the police to come around and check up on us," she said. "Right now I'm really shook, for my kids and for myself."

She lives on East Elm Avenue and says she spoke with one of her neighbors who encountered the men.

"They wanted money, to see who lived in there. They wanted his credentials, like his social and stuff like that," she said.

Deptford police say they had a similar incident.

On September 28, two men wearing badges on chains approached a man sitting in a car in Almonesson Park.

After a few moments of talking, police say the victim got suspicious, and said he was calling 911.

The suspects left, according to police, in a maroon car.

People in the area say they are concerned.

"We're supposed to be able to trust the police," said Lorraine Salmieri from Lindenwold. "And for people to imitate the people we're supposed to trust makes you not want to trust anybody, really."

"Anything is bound to happen. Nobody should fear for their safety in their own home," said Tracey Butler from Lindenwold.

Lindenwold police say if you're ever worried while someone is following you in an unmarked vehicle, put your flashers on and drive to a public location.

"In light of recent events I'm now going to be more on guard, unfortunately," said Patrick Ivy from Clementon.

Winslow Township police are also investigating a recent incident from September 28.

Police say a car stop was made by two men in a maroon sedan with police lights and the suspects asked to search the victim's vehicle.

When the victim said no and asked for a marked police officer to respond, the suspects left.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents or the suspects is asked to call police.