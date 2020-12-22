Society

Upper Merion police flooded with Santa letters, some about pandemic: 'I want a coronavirus vaccination'

By
UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As Christmas approaches, kids are flooding Upper Merion Township Police Department with letters to Santa.

The police department set up a special mailbox to send Santa letters.

Officer Joe Davies says, "Originally I expected about 20-30 letters tops and we are well over 200 now and it's taken off more than expected."

On Tuesday, Santa browsed his haul of letters and he says he reads all of them.

"Dear Santa, this is my first Christmas and I want a coronavirus vaccination affordable by all and a full-time job for my papa," read one letter.

The wish had Santa choking back tears.

Like the Saint that he is, he wrote all of his holiday pen pals back, and Upper Merion police went door to door and dropped off his responses and even gave a gift.

2020 has been a troubling year, but the giving spirit is alive and thanks to Upper Merion police.

"It's great to be able to do everything we do, everyone we see, there's a positive reaction," said Davies.

For all those little ones who missed out on sending Santa a letter, Upper Merion police will be ready to help out next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper merion townshipsanta clausfamilycommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Philly extends COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining, gatherings
There are more parts of the Covid relief bill that may benefit you
Video shows suspects wanted in boy's murder: Police
Troubleshooters: Complaints over Frontier taken to airline
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
Holiday shoppers rush to local malls
Show More
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
Livestreams: Philadelphia Holiday Tree and Deck the Hall Light Show
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
Phillies promote Sam Fuld to GM
More TOP STORIES News