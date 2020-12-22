Upper Merion police flooded with Santa letters, some about pandemic: 'I want a coronavirus vaccination'

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As Christmas approaches, kids are flooding Upper Merion Township Police Department with letters to Santa.The police department set up a special mailbox to send Santa letters.Officer Joe Davies says, "Originally I expected about 20-30 letters tops and we are well over 200 now and it's taken off more than expected."On Tuesday, Santa browsed his haul of letters and he says he reads all of them."Dear Santa, this is my first Christmas and I want a coronavirus vaccination affordable by all and a full-time job for my papa," read one letter.The wish had Santa choking back tears.Like the Saint that he is, he wrote all of his holiday pen pals back, and Upper Merion police went door to door and dropped off his responses and even gave a gift.2020 has been a troubling year, but the giving spirit is alive and thanks to Upper Merion police."It's great to be able to do everything we do, everyone we see, there's a positive reaction," said Davies.For all those little ones who missed out on sending Santa a letter, Upper Merion police will be ready to help out next year.