Officer from Bensalem is on mission to bring awareness to human trafficking

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police officer from Bensalem is putting justice into motion, clocking 3,100 miles from coast to coast.

Bensalem native Andrew Linder is on a marathon mission. Wearing a 15-pound vest, he's weighted with a purpose: to shed light on the burdens that human trafficking victims carry.

"I am doing it to raise awareness for human trafficking prevention, and joined law enforcement two years ago to chase that," said Linder.

Linder, who is a U.S. Capitol police officer, is more than halfway through his 3,100-mile run from Santa Monica Pier in California to New York City.

As he clocks 40 to 42 miles a day, each step is a powerful statement against the growing problem across the country.

"(They) walk around every single day with a ton of weight, and this is why I am wearing the 15-pound weighted vest. The 15 pounds is nothing," he says.

So far, his biggest challenge has been the elements and keeping his caloric intake up.

He's been through seven states, running 12 to 13 hours a day with breaks in between to refuel.

"What kept me out there is these victims go through way worse, and that just continues to keep me out here. The aches and the pains is nothing compared to what they deal with."

So far, Linder has raised around $72,000 of his $250,000 goal to organization Sisters Rising. He expects to be in the Philadelphia area around May 12.