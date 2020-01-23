$32M to fight homelessness in Philly, volunteers fan city to count

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered late Wednesday night to begin an official count of Philadelphia's homeless population.Action News was at Congregation Rodeph Shalom on North Broad Street in Spring Garden where the volunteers met before dispersing.At the kickoff event, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development presented a check for $32 million to help the city fight homelessness.Volunteers then fanned out across the city's nearly 50 zip codes to begin counting and surveying the homeless street population.