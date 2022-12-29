US sues Conshohocken-based AmerisourceBergen saying it fueled opioid epidemic

"For years, AmerisourceBergen put its profits from opioid sales over the safety of Americans," said Philip Sellinger.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Once of the nation's largest wholesale distributors of prescription drugs failed hundreds of thousands of times over the last decade to report suspicious orders of opioids, fueling the country's opioids epidemic by putting profits over safety, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Conshohocken, Pa.-based AmerisourceBergen and two of its subsidiaries were charged in a civil complaint with ignoring red flags that suggested several pharmacies were diverting opioids to illicit markets. The complaint said AmerisourceBergen reported few suspicious orders and continued to supply the pharmacies for years.

"For years, AmerisourceBergen put its profits from opioid sales over the safety of Americans," said Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. "According to the complaint, this was part of a brazen, blatant, and systemic failure by one of the largest companies in America to comply with its obligations to report suspicious opioid orders, contributing to the epidemic of opioid abuse throughout this country."

The complaint included several examples, including two pharmacies, one in Florida and one in West Virginia, for which AmerisourceBergen knew the drugs it distributed were likely being sold in parking lots for cash. A Fort Lee, New Jersey pharmacy has pleaded guilty to unlawfully selling controlled substances. At another New Jersey pharmacy in Trenton, the pharmacist-in-charge has been indicted for drug diversion.

Prosecutors also pointed to a pharmacy that AmerisourceBergen knew was its largest purchaser of oxycodone 30mg tablets in all of Colorado. AmerisourceBergen specifically identified eleven patients as potential "drug addicts" whose prescriptions likely were illegitimate. Two of those patients subsequently died of overdoses, according to the complaint.

"When drug distributors like AmerisourceBergen fail to alert the DEA of suspicious orders of prescription drugs by pharmacies, they shirk a key obligation in dealing with addictive drugs that can end lives," said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan for the District of Colorado.

AmerisourceBergen not only ignored red flags of diversion, the complaint also alleged the company relied on internal systems to monitor and identify suspicious orders that were deeply inadequate, both in design and implementation. These systems allegedly flagged only a tiny fraction of suspicious orders, thereby enabling diversion and AmerisourceBergen's failure to report orders it was legally obligated to identify to the DEA.

"AmerisourceBergen, one of the largest wholesale distributors of opioids in the world, had a legal obligation to report suspicious orders to the Drug Enforcement Administration and our complaint alleges that the company's repeated and systemic failure to fulfill this simple obligation helped ignite an opioid epidemic that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths over the past decade," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

If AmerisourceBergen is found liable it could potentially be required to pay billions of dollars in penalties.

Action News is reaching out to AmeriSource Bergen for comment.

ABC News contributed to this report.