mystery

Mysterious chrome monolith discovered in Utah desert

SAN FRANCISCO -- Is it alien or art?

Utah public safety officers were stunned when they stumbled on what looks like something out of a sci-fi space film. They found a mysterious-looking, chrome monolith standing upright deep in a remote desert in the southeast part of the state.

RELATED: FROM THE ARCHIVES: Ernie, Debbie and their ghosts at Winchester Mystery House in San Jose in 1983

This discovery took place last week as wildlife officials were flying above, counting sheep in the Bighorn area.

RELATED: Florida pastor spooked by mysterious orb seen floating in his home

The monolith is about 10 to 12 feet tall with triangular proportions.

Its exact location is not being revealed.

Officials believe it might have been installed by an artist who is a fan of the film, "2001: A Space Odyssey," in which a monolith appears that looks fairly similar.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahmysteryparanormalart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MYSTERY
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Class ring lost in US found 47 years later in Finland
Mystery Spot celebrates 80 years of defying gravity, logic of guests
Photo shows initialed belt handled by suspected serial killer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring police body cameras
2nd $1,200 stimulus payment should happen soon
3 more juveniles charged in homeless man's beating death
FBI probing computer system hack in Delaware County
COVID testing difficulties ahead of Thanksgiving
Man charged with attempted homicide in beating of 9-year-old: DA
$500 gift package from Philly's Black-owned businesses up for grabs
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
World's top rubber glove maker closes factories
Shoppers head to the stores ahead of scaled-back Thanksgiving
Parents behind Deana's Law speak out on bill failing
NJ COVID: Casino earnings fall 37% amid pandemic limits
More TOP STORIES News