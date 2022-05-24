school lockdown

Shooter reported at Texas elementary school in custody, police say; 'several' students in ER

The school district is located about 97 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, Texas -- A shooter who prompted a lockdown at a Texas elementary school campus was taken into custody Tuesday, police said.

"Several" students were treated at a nearby hospital's emergency room following the apparent attack in Uvalde, Texas, located about 97 miles west of San Antonio.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

"Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus," Uvalde CISD posted on its Facebook page at 12:17 p.m. CT.

The rest of the district's campuses were also placed under a "Secure Status."



The school district later informed parents that Robb Elementary students were being transported five minutes away to a civic center where reunification is being planned. The district, though, clarified that students would need to be accounted for before they're released to their parents.

"Robb Elementary Parents, please do not pick up students at this time. Students need to be accounted for before they are released to your care. You will be notified to pick up students once all are accounted for," the district posted at 12:55 p.m. CT.

The town's police department warned the public to avoid the school where the scene is still active.



Authorities did not immediately offer details about the suspect, lockdown or injuries.

The town of Uvalde is home to a little over 14,000 residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasschool lockdowntexas newsschoolactive shootershootingu.s. & worldstandoff
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN
Woman injured in North Philly shooting; school lock down lifted
Social media photo of student with gun prompted school lockdown
Threats against South Jersey schools on the rise
Shooting leaves 13-year-old dead, prompts school lockdown
TOP STORIES
Student stabbed in Coatesville High School, suspect not in custody
Suspect shot by police outside Dollar General in Absecon
More than a dozen arrested at Jersey Shore pop-up party
Delaware governor vetoes marijuana legalization bill
GOP intervenes in Pa. Senate race vote-counting lawsuit
30th St. Station worker recalls stabbing: 'I sprayed him with Windex'
US birth rates rises for first time in 7 years
Show More
Mom hears late son's heartbeat in 14-year-old boy for 1st time
Truck runs red lights, crashes into school bus injuring children
Senator responds after calls for more Phillies $1 dog days
Pa. parents, students push for AAPI education in K-12 classrooms
Gas station charges nearly $8 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News