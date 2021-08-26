John Cena and cast discuss new comedy film 'Vacation Friends'

It's called Vacation Friends and Action News had the chance to chat with John Cena and his co-stars about the adult comedy.
"Vacation Friends is certainly a movie that takes those two words to the absolute extreme," said John Cena, who plays Ron.
In the film, newly engaged couple Marcus and Emily go on vacation to celebrate and make friends with Ron and Kyla.
The only problem is that these vacation friends show up uninvited to their wedding.
"We're in the most crazy times of all of our lives," said Robert Wisdom, one of the cast members. "I'm glad that we've created this thing to give people that break."
Cena says this kind of physical comedy isn't that different from his moves in the ring.
"It's not only funny and ridiculous and has great physical humor in it, but it also has a lot of heart," he said.
Actress Yvonne Orji says she loved the layers that unfold.
"You could see the redemptive quality in these characters," Orji says. "They're not just crazy for crazy sake. They really have a desire to make an authentic connection."
The film also sprinkles in a few life lessons.
"You're going to realize that you can't always judge a book by its cover," said actor Andrew Bachelor. "You have to open up that book and read the pages and see who the person really is."