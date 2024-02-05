Good Good Chocolates Valentine's Day treats

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For Valentine's Day, Chocolatier Lisa Schoenbeck of Good Good Chocolates is making everything from a giant red heart on a platter to pink hearts filled with Caramel, milk chocolate ganache and cookie crumbs, and malted milk balls.

The Philly Bar is her best-selling candy bar, filled with peanuts, pretzels and Lancaster milk stout.

Bonbons are her signature specialty and why she calls her chocolates "Good Good".

Bonbon in French means good, good.

Schoenbeck is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Queen Village this spring.

But for Valentine's Day, you can find Good Good Chocolates in local specialty shops and at Penns Woods Winery in Chadds Ford, where she partners in a wine and chocolate pairing.

Good Good Chocolates | Instagram

Penns Woods Winery | Facebook | Instagram

124 Beaver Valley Rd, Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317