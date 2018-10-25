Police are searching for the vandals responsible for nearly $20,000 worth of damage done to a school in Berks County.Investigators say the culprits pried open a window Wednesday afternoon to get inside of the former Birdsboro Elementary Center.They trashed the halls and classrooms, stuffed toilets with paper towels, and left water faucets running.Berks County officials say one juvenile has been identified.They also believe another person was involved.------