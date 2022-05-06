2 Philly high schools need your help to win top prize in shoe contest

The schools need your help to win the top prize in the Vans Custom Culture competition.
Out of 250 schools from across the country, both Northeast High School and Crossroads Accelerated Academy in West Philadelphia placed in the top 50 of the shoe design competition.
Now the public has one more day to determine the winner of the $50,000 dollar prize.
For the contest, one pair of Vans needs to represent "hometown pride" and the second has to show the legacy of the founder of the shoe company who died this year.
And it's a contest that's highlighting the need for art in schools.
Online voting closes May 6 at 5 p.m.
The winning school will be announced on May 16.