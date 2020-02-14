Health & Fitness

Philadelphia adult smoking rates remain high

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Philadelphia continues to have the highest rate of adult smokers of any major American city.

A new report from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health says 18 to 19 percent of adults here smoke cigarettes, compared to 14 per cent nationally.

High schoolers, however, are below the national average - 2 per cent compared to 6 per cent nationwide.

Vaping is much more popular among teens.

It's done by 7 per cent of high schoolers
