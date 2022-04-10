car crash

4 hospitalized after crash in Kingsessing

Police tell Action News that firefighters had to rescue two people from each car.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

4 hospitalized after crash in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were hospitalized after two cars crashed in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

The crash happened near Springfield Avenue and South 58th Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Action Cam was on the scene capturing one of the vehicles on its roof.

Police tell Action News that firefighters had to rescue two people from each car.

No word yet on what caused the crash, but everyone involved is expected to be okay.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffickingsessing (philadelphia)car crashcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR CRASH
Car crash leads to gas leak, day care evacuation in NE Philly
Trenton police pursuit ends in crash; 2 officers injured
Tow truck thief crashes after stealing truck from Port Richmond garage
Driver was speeding in deadly Lancaster Avenue crash: Police
TOP STORIES
Man shot during attempted carjacking in Northeast Philadelphia
Man sought for murder of ex-girlfriend in King of Prussia
Suspects sought after teen shot, killed in Overbrook
Three kittens rescued after being tied up, thrown in the trash
Fire crews battle fast moving house fire in Marple Township
AccuWeather: Chilly Breeze, Spotty Shower
Trump endorses Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate primary race
Show More
Philly holds 'celebration of champions' for youth sports teams
Police: Shooting may have stemmed from stolen vehicle dispute
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Hundreds 'Fight for Air' as they climb floors of Philly high-rise
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, homicide case in Wildwood
More TOP STORIES News