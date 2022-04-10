4 hospitalized after crash in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were hospitalized after two cars crashed in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.The crash happened near Springfield Avenue and South 58th Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday.The Action Cam was on the scene capturing one of the vehicles on its roof.Police tell Action News that firefighters had to rescue two people from each car.No word yet on what caused the crash, but everyone involved is expected to be okay.