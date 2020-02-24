Vehicle crashes into Planet Fitness in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An SUV came to rest inside a gym after a crash on Sunday evening in South Philadelphia.It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Planet Fitness in the 2300 block of Oregon Avenue.Police say the 40-year-old driver lost control and drove her vehicle through the window.Video from the Action Cam showed the SUV stopped right next to exercise equipment.The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No one inside the building was hurt.