Vehicle fire at Pa. State Police barracks in Philadelphia investigated as arson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arson investigation is underway after someone set a car on fire at a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Philadelphia.
The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Monday in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.
Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Troop K Belmont Barracks where responders could be seen investigating the charred remains of a pickup truck.
A law enforcement source tells Action News that someone cut the fence and set a fire inside the vehicle impound lot.
The vehicle set fire had been seized as part of a criminal investigation, a source said, though the nature of that investigation is not yet known.
An investigation into this fire continues.
