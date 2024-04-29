Vehicle fire at Pa. State Police barracks in Philadelphia investigated as arson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arson investigation is underway after someone set a car on fire at a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Philadelphia.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. Monday in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the Troop K Belmont Barracks where responders could be seen investigating the charred remains of a pickup truck.

A law enforcement source tells Action News that someone cut the fence and set a fire inside the vehicle impound lot.

The vehicle set fire had been seized as part of a criminal investigation, a source said, though the nature of that investigation is not yet known.

An investigation into this fire continues.

