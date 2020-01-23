3 animals get new lease on life after truck hauling livestock crashes on the way to slaughterhouse

NEW YORK CITY -- A truck hauling livestock collided with a tanker on the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in New York City Thursday morning.
One animal was killed and three others injured -- but it appears those lucky survivors have a new lease on life, as the truck was headed to a slaughterhouse.
The truck, towing a trailer carrying cattle, sheep, and goats, rear-ended a tanker hauling dry cement on the inbound upper level.
The driver of the livestock truck was transported to Staten Island University Hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
Authorities say one sheep died in the crash, while a calf and two sheep were treated at Animal Care Centers of NYC and released to the Skylands Sanctuary, an animal sanctuary.
The other animals, 12 lambs, 2 goats, and 3 calves, were uninjured and picked up by another truck to complete their trip to the slaughterhouse.
