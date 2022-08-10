Hiring Our Heroes: Virtual Career Fair Town Hall

Join us for an insightful town hall on Aug.10 at 1:00 p.m. for tips and tricks on transitioning into a civilian career

NEW YORK -- WABC-TV is teaming up with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes initiative and Disney's Veterans Institute for a virtual town hall on August 10.

The goal of this town hall is to prepare job seekers from the military community for the Hiring Our Heroes - Virtual Career Fair on August 31.

Click here to register as a job seeker or employer for the virtual career fair on August 31, from 1-4 p.m.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon will anchor the town hall, set for Wednesday, August 10 at 1 p.m.

You can watch the town hall here, or by using our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

She will be joined by a panel of experts to answer questions live about how to help veterans and military spouses transition successfully into a civilian career.

Panelists include:

Cappy Surette - Senior Manager, Executive and External Communications at Disney Parks, Experiences and Products and retired U.S. Navy Captain

Meredith Lozar - Vice President, Military & Veterans Affairs at JPMorgan Chase & Co. and spouse to an active duty U.S. Marine Corps serviceperson

Phil Martin - Talent Acquisition Manager at Enterprise Holdings, Inc. and former U.S. Marine

Sonia Garza - Military Spouse Fellowship Program Leader at U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes and spouse to an active duty U.S. Army Special Forces serviceperson

Beau Higgins - Senior Manager, Military Affairs at Amazon.com and retired U.S. Marine Corps Officer

ALSO WATCH | Disney Heroes Work Here

Disney's support for the U.S. Armed Forces is an important part of the company's history and dates back to its founding nearly 100 years ago. Military service members have risked their lives to protect our freedom and we cannot be more honored to champion them in all lines of work here at The Walt Disney Company.

To ease their transition into civilian life and support them in their careers after service, Disney created Heroes Work Here in 2012, an initiative meant to recognize and honor their sacrifice and service and offer an opportunity for them as they look for meaningful work in the private sector. Since its inception a decade ago, The Walt Disney Company has hired more than 11,000 veterans.

Our cast members and employees with military service are an essential part of our Disney family and contribute immeasurably in supporting the Company's mission of creating unparalleled family entertainment.

Check out the following resources for veterans, military spouses, and families:

Disney Careers/Heroes Work Here: Disney has a long history of respect and appreciation for the U.S. Armed Services. Announced in 2012, Heroes Work here is a company-wide initiative to hire, train, and support returning veterans. Search for open roles by your Armed Forces career area, military rank range, and preferred work location. Also check out the Learning & Development tab to find additional career readiness videos and tools meant to help you prepare for the next step in your career.

Hiring Our Heroes: We connect the military community - service members, military spouses, and veterans-with American businesses to create economic opportunity and a strong and diversified workforce.

DAV: DAV is dedicated to a single purpose-empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.

Wounded Warrior Project: Every warrior has a next mission. We know that the transition to civilian life is a journey. And for every warrior, family member, and caregiver, that journey looks different. We are here for their first step, and each step that follows. Because we believe that every warrior should have a positive future to look forward to.

The Bob Woodruff Foundation: We navigate a maze of more than 46,000 nonprofits to find, fund, and shape innovative programs in communities where our veterans, their families, and caregivers live and work. BWF leverages partnerships with leading nonprofits, corporations, the military and the government to meet the emerging and long-term needs of today's veterans and their families.

The Mission Continues: The Mission Continues is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that empowers veterans to continue their service, and empowers communities with veteran talent, skills and preparedness to generate visible impact.

USO: The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.

American Corporate Partners (ACP): American Corporate Partners (ACP) is a national nonprofit organization focused on helping returning veterans and active duty spouses find their next careers through one-on-one mentoring, networking and online career advice.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: V.A. for Vets, run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has everything a veteran needs to start the career transition.

Student Veterans of America: Through a network of more than 1,500 on-campus chapters, Student Veterans of America ensures that student veterans and military-connected students achieve their greatest potential.

DOD SkillBridge: The DOD SkillBridge program is an opportunity for Service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships, or internships during the last 180 days of service. SkillBridge connects Service members with industry partners in real-world job experiences.

USAA: USAA is dedicated to the financial security of members of the military, veterans and their families. We provide expert advice, a full range of financial products and best-in-class service that lets you know you are a part of the USAA family.

Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP): The Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership (MSEP) connects military spouses with hundreds of partner employers who have committed to recruit, hire, promote and retain military spouses.

LinkedIn Free Membership: In collaboration with SheerID, LinkedIn offers eligible members of the U.S. military community one year of access to LinkedIn Premium. You'll also get unlimited access to more than 10,000 courses through our LinkedIn Learning platform as a part of the program.

Blue Star Families: We empower families to thrive as they serve and are committed to strengthening military families by connecting them with their neighbors to create vibrant communities of mutual support.

Veterans Opportunity to Work (VOW): The Veterans Opportunity to Work to Hire Heroes Act of 2011, provides a seamless transition for Service members, expands education and training, and provides opportunities for veterans.