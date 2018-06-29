Victim shot while driving in Germantown section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for suspects after a shooting in the city's Germantown section.

It happened June 23rd.

The 34-year-old victim was traveling on the 100 block of West Queen Lane approaching Greene Street.

Police say a silver sedan cut in front of the victim's vehicle, opened fire and fled.

The victim was taken to an area hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities say the suspect's vehicle has heavy damage to the passenger side front door area.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Philadelphia Police by dialing 911.
