Victims of crash into Delaware canal identified as members of same family

Pictured: 18-year-old Willis Lindsey (top left), 16-year-old Kyree Lindsey (top right), 6-year-old Ethan Lindsey (bottom left), 12-year-old Eric Lindsey (bottom right)

ST. GEORGES, Delaware (WPVI) -- Family members have identified the victims killed after a vehicle crashed in a Delaware canal over the weekend.Those killed include the driver of the car, 18-year-old Willis Lindsey; his brother, 16-year-old Kyree Lindsey; and 12-year-old cousin Eric Lindsey.6-year-old Ethan Lindsey, also a brother of the driver, is presumed to have died. A recovery effort for his body continues.A 16-year-old girl survived the crash.The crash happened around 9:41 a.m. Sunday on the southside of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, roughly one mile west of William V. Roth Jr. Bridge.Delaware State Police said the teen driver, traveling in a Chevy HHR, managed to get out of the vehicle and saved the girl who was also a passenger.He then went back to save the others but he died in the process."The lone survivor is a 16-year-old female," said Master Corporal Michael Austin of the Delaware State Police, adding this about the driver: "He was a hero. He tried to do everything he could to get the remaining passengers in that vehicle."The bodies of the 16-year-old and 12-year-old victims were both located inside the vehicle when it was pulled from the water just after 6 p.m.It's still unclear what caused the vehicle to enter the water.A number of relatives waited at the scene for most of the day and tried to make sense of the tragedy."He made a wrong turn. He made a wrong turn and then something must have happened when he was turning around and they ended up in the water," said family member Rudolph Jones.Delaware State Police say the victims lived in New Castle and Wilmington in Delaware.There was no official word on what caused this crash.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-365-8486.