Community members continue search for missing Dulce Maria Alavez

The new search groups will start looking for the missing child in and around the park where she disappeared back on September 16.
Despite the efforts of hundreds of police officers and scores of tips, investigators say they still have no strong leads in the search for Dulce.
Earlier this week, authorities released the 911 call made by Dulce's mother on the day the girl disappeared.
"Um, I can't find my daughter," said Noema Alavez Perez. "We were there at the park...and people say that somebody...probably somebody took her."
Perez said she was in a car, approximately 30 yards away, playing a scratch-off ticket and helping her sister with homework.
"Me and my sister we came down, but when we got here, at the park, she wasn't here," Perez said in the 911 call.
Perez said they found her son crying, and Dulce was nowhere in sight.
"They said somebody threw his ice cream on the floor and my daughter just ran away," she said.
Dulce's face has been all over Amber Alert posters, but still, she's nowhere to be found. The FBI has also recently placed Dulce on its most-wanted missing persons list.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.