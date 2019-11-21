Video captures frightening attack on man by group of students in Center City

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was severely beaten by a group of students in Center City on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near 15th and Chestnut streets.

Video shows one of the suspects kick the side view mirror of a white vehicle and smack it off into the intersection. The driver immediately gets out to confront him. Then a mob of students start kicking and punching the driver repeatedly until someone breaks it up.



The victim is left motionless on the street until an ambulance comes.

Philadelphia police confirm that the students are from PET Charter High School nearby. Police have identified all seven students involved and arrests are pending.

But those around here say the students putting a man in hospital was just the boiling point.

"It's a madhouse. Police are here every day," said one person who lives nearby. "In fact, someone who works at a local apartment building tells me a few weeks ago some kids came into the lobby, he chased them out and, as a result, they threw a brick at him and hit him in the leg," the person added.



Police say Wednesday's victim was hurt badly. He remains in serious condition at a local hospital.

We'll have more on this story tonight on Action News at 11.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaattack
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old dies following shooting at NJ high school football game
Del. woman accused of abusing children, holding them captive
Philadelphia Zoo kicks off LumiNature
Parents, daughter found dead in Montgomery County home
Man electrocuted while working on property in Brewerytown: Police
At least 3 injured after crash on Route 49 in Pennsville
Show More
Malcolm Jenkins responds to Philadelphia FOP
Off-duty officer fired at 6 times while stopping West Philly bar fight
West Chester trying to save program for students with intellectual disabilities
Drexel scientists study snakehead fish in area waterways
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
More TOP STORIES News