Judge orders inmate's mouth taped shut in courtroom

EMBED </>More Videos

A judge in Cleveland ordered two pieces of tape to be placed over a defendant's mouth because he would not stop talking during sentencing Tuesday.

CLEVELAND --
A judge in Cleveland ordered two pieces of tape to be placed over a defendant's mouth because he would not stop talking during sentencing Tuesday.

Franklyn Williams just began serving a 24-year prison sentence for his conviction on armed robberies and other charges.

The court says he disappeared in the middle of his trial.

Williams told journalists he was trying to get on record that he didn't remember his trial because he was hit in the head and didn't get any medical treatment.
Williams says he plans to appeal his sentence.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
courttrialcourt caseOhio
Top Stories
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder in Whitemarsh Twp.
Name released of boy killed in accidental shooting
AccuWeather: Still Very Humid, Drenching Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
NJ woman wins casino's largest online jackpot while on conference call
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in NYC
Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk recalled, may contain milk
Free Shawn Mendes concert highlights NFL Kickoff event in Philly
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
Show More
Charlie Manuel reflects on 2008 title, believes in 2018 Phillies
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Roosevelt Blvd.
Father missing after canoe tips over in Delaware River
Man shot at close range in Juniata Park
Suspect surrenders in triple shooting that killed teen
More News