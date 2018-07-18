Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a road rage shooting that left a man in critical condition.They say a 22-year-old man was driving west on the 2600 block of Cottman Avenue in the city's Mayfair section around 8:30 p.m. on July 3.Police say someone inside of a dark colored sedan fired shots into the man's vehicle.The suspect took off.The victim was hit in the right side of his abdomen, police say.Anyone with information about the vehicle in this video is asked to contact Philadelphia police.------