Video shows raft plummet over waterfall, throwing people overboard

OHIOPYLE, Pennsylvania -- Six rafters went over the edge of a waterfall, sending everyone on board into the raging water on Saturday.

Viewers standing on an observation deck overlooking Ohiopyle Falls tried warning the rafters as they approached the waterfall.

Cell phone video captured two women and four men tumbling into the rushing water after the raft flipped.

Park officials quickly rescued the rafters, who said they did not see signs warning of the danger downstream.

The park's operation manager says everyone was wearing life vests, which likely saved their lives.
