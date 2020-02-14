Video shows suspects open fire, wounding 2 in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Detectives have released new surveillance video showing the moments leading up to a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

The video shows two men approaching the victims as they sat on the sidewalk, on the 100 block of North Ruby Street back on January 15th.

One man then opens fire at close range, while the other shoots at them from in between two cars.

Both victims were critically wounded.

If you have any information on the shooting, or recognize two other men who were in the area at the time, you are asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Season's Coldest Temperatures Tonight
Neighbor found dead near body of missing 6-year-old
Pony found with cords binding her legs at Carousel Park
Lowe's recalls 70K ceiling fans due to faulty blades
Deliberations to continue in trial of former Temple U. frat president
Massive fire erupts at auto body shop in Fairfield Township
SUV hits building, causes gas leak in Lawrence Twp.
Show More
The surprising history of Philly's LOVE sculpture
Man dies in Philadelphia police custody, officer placed on leave
Couples tie the knot at LOVE Park for Valentine's Day
Contractors join class-action lawsuit accusing HomeAdvisor of fraud
Philly free libraries gets rid of overdue fines, wipes out old fines
More TOP STORIES News