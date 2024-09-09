ABC News Senior Reporter says Harris/Trump debate could 'shape the rest of the election'

The world saw how the last debate heavily influenced President Joe Biden's decision to leave office, which begs the question, what will come of this debate?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc and ABC News have spent months tracking the ups and downs that have come with this unprecedented presidential race.

On Tuesday, all that work will come to a head as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump meet for the first time at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia for the presidential debate.

Action News' Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams sat down with ABC News Senior Reporter Katherine Faulders, who has covered so much of this campaign season for the network.

She noted that each candidate has been preparing differently for the highly-anticipated event, with Harris engaging in mock debates. Trump's team, on the other hand, says he hasn't been doing that.

Faulders also noted how consequential this debate will be for the candidates and their campaigns.

"This debate has the chance to essentially shape the rest of the election," she noted.

Faulders explained to Action News how she predicted the event could influence voters in either direction.

'The ABC News Presidential Debate | Race for the White House' will air September 10 at 9 p.m. It will air on ABC and stream on 24/7 streaming network ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.