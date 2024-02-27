WATCH LIVE

6abc hosts annual Black History Month Celebration to celebrate community leaders

ByMaggie Fitzgerald WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 27, 2024 8:08PM
6abc is Philly Proud to select and honor six prominent African American community leaders here in Philadelphia and across the region to celebrate during Black History Month.

6abc was proud to host its annual Black History Month Community Awards Dinner on Feb. 20 to celebrate this year's honorees and recognize their impact in Philadelphia's Black and Brown communities.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered remarks at the event, as well as 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica, Vice President of Community Engagement Niki Hawkins, and several other 6abc colleagues to show their support.

Congratulations to this year's honorees:

  • Sulaiman Rahman - Founder/CEO - DiverseForce
  • Regina Hairston - President & CEO - African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ and DE
  • Dr. Kenneth Scott - President & CEO - Beech Companies
  • Sereena Quick - Owner/Operator - Chick-fil-A 4040 City Ave
  • James Burnett - Executive Director - VestedIN
  • Della Clark - President - The Enterprise Center and Partner - Innovate Capital Growth Fund, LP

