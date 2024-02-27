6abc hosts annual Black History Month Celebration to celebrate community leaders

6abc is Philly Proud to select and honor six prominent African American community leaders across Philadelphia.

6abc is Philly Proud to select and honor six prominent African American community leaders across Philadelphia.

6abc is Philly Proud to select and honor six prominent African American community leaders across Philadelphia.

6abc is Philly Proud to select and honor six prominent African American community leaders across Philadelphia.

6abc is Philly Proud to select and honor six prominent African American community leaders here in Philadelphia and across the region to celebrate during Black History Month.

6abc was proud to host its annual Black History Month Community Awards Dinner on Feb. 20 to celebrate this year's honorees and recognize their impact in Philadelphia's Black and Brown communities.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker delivered remarks at the event, as well as 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica, Vice President of Community Engagement Niki Hawkins, and several other 6abc colleagues to show their support.

6abc is Philly Proud to select and honor six prominent African American community leaders across Philadelphia.

Congratulations to this year's honorees: