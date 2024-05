Philly police's first South Indian sergeant hopes he can inspire others

Sergeant Blessen Mathew's journey to becoming the city's first South Indian sergeant didn't happen overnight.

Sergeant Blessen Mathew's journey to becoming the city's first South Indian sergeant didn't happen overnight.

Sergeant Blessen Mathew's journey to becoming the city's first South Indian sergeant didn't happen overnight.

Sergeant Blessen Mathew's journey to becoming the city's first South Indian sergeant didn't happen overnight.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From the shores of South India to patrolling the streets of Philadelphia, Sergeant Blessen Mathew's journey to becoming the city's first South Indian sergeant didn't happen overnight.

He's hoping his historic ascent in the department's 150-year history inspires others to chase their own dreams.

Action News' Christie Ileto has more on the video player above.