Former Phillie Brad Lidge, Spector Sports Art launch new trading card

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- It's been exactly 16 years since the Phillies won their last World Series.

Who could forget the iconic moment between Brad Lidge and Carlos Ruiz?

We caught up with Lidge on Tuesday at the Sports Vault in Downingtown. He has unveiled a new trading card to commemorate the legendary baseball moment.



It's part of the Immortals Timeless Legacies series.



Some cards are autographed. Some packs will have cards that contain a piece of a game-used ball from the '08 postseason.

The card was a collaboration between Lidge and local artist and Temple grad Jordan Spector.



Spector grew up a huge Phillies fan, so this was a project he was very passionate about, and he hopes collectors will be too.