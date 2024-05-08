Taste everything pickles at Giovanni's Dillicious Pickles, a pickle haven for pickle lovers!

There is pickle magic in every bite at Giovanni's Dillicious Pickles, from pickle pizzas to pickle hoagies and more.

BRISTOL, Pensylvania -- At Giovanni's Dillicous Pickles, everything is served either in a pickle, on a pickle or pickle-inspired.

The idea was born from a pregnancy craving.

"I'm craving pickles and I'm craving fresh Florence boat, which is the mozzarella, the tomato and the basil," says co-owner Gabrielle Favoroso.

Her younger brother, Michael, then turned her concoction into a business, selling all things pickles.

After a few years of running the restaurant, Gabrielle and her husband, Tom, took over the business; expanding the menu and adding more pickle-inspired items.

Menu items include the peanut butter and jelly pickle boat and the pickle pizza.

Every meal comes with a pickle sampler with various pickle flavors ranging from cotton candy to Old Bay.

The restaurant has brought in pickle lovers from California to New York.

"I'm not sure what it is," says Favoroso, "but there are people who love, love, love, love, pickles. And we're so happy to have them because they're so happy to be here."

