Kensington workshop welds change, turns guns into garden tools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the last 12 years, Shane Claiborne has been on a mission to break down barrels and build up hope.



His Kensington-based shop is taking guns off some of Philadelphia's most dangerous blocks by repurposing them into garden tools and jewelry.

