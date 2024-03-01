NJ woman giving out more than 5,000 books to help educators

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey -- A South Jersey woman is getting ready to help area teachers and their students ride a literary wave.
Through donations, Gina Capate is giving out more than 5,000 books to educators to help build their classroom libraries.
Capate is a Maple Shade school board member and runs Burlington County's Toys for Tots chapter. She says she came up with the book giveaway after participating in a Read Across America event last year.
The giveaway is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the 1100 block of Nixon Drive in Mount Laurel.
