NJ woman giving out more than 5,000 books to help educators

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey -- A South Jersey woman is getting ready to help area teachers and their students ride a literary wave.

Through donations, Gina Capate is giving out more than 5,000 books to educators to help build their classroom libraries.

Capate is a Maple Shade school board member and runs Burlington County's Toys for Tots chapter. She says she came up with the book giveaway after participating in a Read Across America event last year.

The giveaway is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the 1100 block of Nixon Drive in Mount Laurel.

Christie Ileto has more in the video player above.