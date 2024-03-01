WATCH LIVE

NJ woman giving out more than 5,000 books to help educators

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 1, 2024 11:47PM
MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey -- A South Jersey woman is getting ready to help area teachers and their students ride a literary wave.

Through donations, Gina Capate is giving out more than 5,000 books to educators to help build their classroom libraries.

Capate is a Maple Shade school board member and runs Burlington County's Toys for Tots chapter. She says she came up with the book giveaway after participating in a Read Across America event last year.

The giveaway is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the 1100 block of Nixon Drive in Mount Laurel.

