Against all odds, Mytiburger is still standing

HOUSTON, Texas -- Since opening in 1967, Mytiburger has not changed much, the burgers are still made on the original grill.

"It's just an old school burger joint," Owner Shawn Salyers said. "You know, the one you grew up with as a kid."

In 2023, Salyers reached out for help on Facebook, stating they are barely making it due to business being slow and rising prices. The community responded in a big way - keeping the restaurant afloat.

"When places like this go away, part of the neighborhood goes away," one customer said.

Mytiburger is located at 2211 W 43rd Street in the Garden Oaks neighborhood.