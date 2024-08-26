New program helping residents of Kingsessing heal from gun violence

Kingsessing Heals is creating a space where people affected by gun violence have unprecedented access to mental health professionals.

KINGSESSING (WPVI) -- A new program called Kingsessing Heals is working to help residents in the neighborhood recover from the trauma of gun violence by creating a space where people have unprecedented access to mental health professionals.

It's aim is to help ease the burden of stress and strain, and replace it with hope.

The center says funding for this comes from the DOJ and they're hoping to open the doors in October.

Executive Director, Tim Massaquoi is giving us a first look at what the space will become.

