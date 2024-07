Wagner Free Institute of Science in Philadelphia takes visitors on a trip through time

The Wagner Free Institute of Science is a 19th-century museum, educational center, and library that displays natural history from different time periods worldwide.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this edition of One Tank Trip, Action News took a journey through time.

It's located in a National Historic Landmark in North Philadelphia on West Montgomery Avenue.

Action News Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer has more in the video above.