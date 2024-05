Gusty storms bring down trees in Lehigh Valley

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A line of gusty storms rolled through Thursday morning, bringing down trees and knocking out power in the Lehigh Valley.

Our cameras found numerous trees down in the South Whitehall Township area.

Some caused damage to cars, others came down on power lines.

