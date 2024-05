Philadelphia Cup Regatta draws spectators to Delaware River as Memorial Day weekend kicks off

The Liberty Sailing Club Regatta, commonly referred to as the Philadelphia Cup Regatta, took place on Saturday.

The Liberty Sailing Club Regatta, commonly referred to as the Philadelphia Cup Regatta, took place on Saturday.

The Liberty Sailing Club Regatta, commonly referred to as the Philadelphia Cup Regatta, took place on Saturday.

The Liberty Sailing Club Regatta, commonly referred to as the Philadelphia Cup Regatta, took place on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saturday was a beautiful day to kick off Memorial Day weekend in Philadelphia.

Many city residents could be found on the Delaware River waterfront, watching as dozens of boats raced by.

The Liberty Sailing Club Regatta, commonly referred to as the Philadelphia Cup Regatta, took place on Saturday.

Sailors of all kinds hit the water to start their long holidays.

Action News Reporter Charles Watson has more in the video above.