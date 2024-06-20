4-year-old Phillies fan rings bell after 25-week cancer battle

BIRDSBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After 25 weeks of battling cancer, a 4-year-old rang in remission in style.

Channeling his inner Bryce Harper, he proved he's the real MVP

Bentley may be shy, but he was the all-star of his own fight against cancer.

Wearing a special Phillies "ring the bell" t-shirt, he rang his own victory bell this month.

His family says he was diagnosed with Wilms tumor-- a rare kidney cancer that most commonly affects children under the age of 5.

The family lives in Birdsboro, right outside of Pottstown, but traveled all the way to Hershey for treatment.

Music played a high note during that time, often taking a moment to stop and dance to the team's unofficial song: "Dancing on My Own".

Bentley and his family are hoping now that he's in remission, they'll be able to go and catch a Phillies game.