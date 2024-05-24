Playing the Field: Bachelor Nation catch-up

This week Ryan, Jen, and Gina do a roundup of everything happening in Bachelor Nation. Joan Vassos from Gerry's inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor" has been named our very first "Golden Bachelorette." The team talks about everything you need to know about Joan and what they think of the selection.

Next, there's a "Bachelor" baby on the way! Former "Bachelor" Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, announced that they are expecting a baby via surrogate. Gina shares the unique way the couple found out that their bundle of joy is on the way.

Finally, where in the world is our very first "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter? Her husband Ryan posted on social media a few posts that led to concern among Bachelor Nation not only for their marriage, but possibly her safety. Ryan assured fans that Trista, and their relationship is "great," but they miss her as she does something for herself.