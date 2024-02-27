Breaking down week 7 of 'The Bachelor' as Hometowns loom

This week on "Playing the Field: A Bachelor Podcast," Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico break down week 7 of "The Bachelor." Joey and his remaining six women traveled to beautiful Jasper, Alberta. He narrows the field down to his final four. Each rose had extra importance as it meant that Joey would be traveling to their hometowns next week

Then, we talk to the casting director for "The Golden Bachelorette." Gina asked Jacqui Pitman about what she is looking for when casting "Golden" men for this upcoming season, if she had any clues about who the "Golden Bachelorette" might be, and how eligible men, and women for the next season of "The Golden Bachelor" can apply to be on the shows.

