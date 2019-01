EMBED >More News Videos Deputies are working through the night to recreate the deadly crash which unfolded on Aldine Mail Route Road on New Year's Day.

Multiple video clips released Wednesday are showing the chase and the resulting wreck that involved a 14-year-old driver and led to the death a 45-year-old mother in Houston, Texas.Authorities have since charged the 14-year-old with murder. KTRK-TV reports , the wreck happened Tuesday on Aldine Mail Route Road near Aldine Westfield.Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the 14-year-old and two other teens getting chased by another driver before the crash.Authorities say the teens damaged the driver's vehicle by throwing eggs at it. The driver allegedly flashed a semi-automatic handgun at the teens.In the video, you see the GMC Acadia, driven by the 14-year-old, run through a red light and smash into a woman's Ford F-150, killing her.Bystanders are spotted running to the crash to help the victims as smoke rose from both vehicles.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the woman killed as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.Deputies say the driver who was allegedly chasing the teens has been identified and located and is cooperating with the investigation.The 14-year-old has since been booked in the county juvenile detention center.-----