Hundreds gathered at United Methodist for an interfaith service to remember the five victims killed inside a Morrisville apartment."We are gathered here to show support for a family suffering unspeakable pain, a tragedy that has torn our souls apart," said the pastor on Wednesday night.From throughout Morrisville and beyond they came. Fellow classmates, teachers, counselors and even perfect strangers gripped by the horrific case."We're all grieving right now, and it's just no words," said Angela Lomax."The 9-year-old girls, when I seen that picture, I just started crying, you know cause they couldn't choose to die," said Donna Larkin.Although authorities have not found any physical evidence to support such claims, some family members believe that the mother and daughter accused in the killings were entangled in some kind of religious cult that talked about having demons all around them."When I heard it, I was glad it wasn't a shooting or anything like that but, bizarre," said Jackie Cunningham regarding the cult rumors."It's speechless, I can't even describe it. Nobody can describe it, all we can do is be here to help, so that's what I'm here to do," said Reverend Ron Dunston with Resurrection Life Church.Julie Scheiring was one of the 13-year-old Damon Decree's teachers."He went to our camp last summer, he was such a nice boy and the whole family. I'm just surprised, I'm just surprised, I can't wrap my head around it," said Scheiring.Just about no one here could, but somehow, people felt uplifted by the powerful preaching during the interfaith services.The two suspects charged, Shana and Dominique Decree, are being held without bail at the Bucks County jail. They have both been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.-----