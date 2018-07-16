VIGIL

Vigil held for slain Philly developer Sean Schellenger, suspect charged with murder

Second vigil for slain real estate developer: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 15, 2018 (WPVI)

POINT BREEZE (WPVI) --
At a vigil for slain real estate developer 37-year-old Sean Schellenger Sunday, long-time members of the Point Breeze community told Schellenger's family how he grew to become like family to them.

They said Schellenger went beyond building homes, he organized turkey giveaways and Easter egg hunts while he was CEO of Streamline.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson organized the vigil. He was a friend and neighbor of the victim.

"He would talk about being a part of the community and connecting with people on a personal level, not just wanting to come to the neighborhood to try and make a profit," said Johnson.

Twenty-year-old Michael White surrendered to police Friday night. On Monday morning, police officially announced White has been charged with murder and possession of an instrument of crime.



Investigators said the victim and suspect got into an altercation late Thursday at 17th and Chancellor streets. The suspect, a college student on break delivering food on his bike, allegedly pulled a knife out of his backpack and fatally stabbed the victim. White's family said he was instigated.

Suspect in custody after Philly developer stabbing near Rittenhouse Square. Dann Cuellar reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on July 13, 2018.



On Sunday, Schellenger's family briefly spoke before thanking everyone for their support. Schellenger's brother vowed to keep supporting the community in Sean's absence.

"The funny thing was as much as he gave back, he felt it wasn't enough," he said. "If you guys need anything, our support is going to be stronger than ever for this community."

