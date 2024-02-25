Delaware County school hosts celebration of life for 6 killed in shooting, house fire

Investigators suspect Canh Le shot and killed the members of his family, plus two police officers.

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A community in Delaware County came together to remember a family who died after a shooting and house fire broke out earlier this month.

Six members of the family were killed back on February 7 in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, the William Penn School District hosted a celebration of life service at Penn Wood High School.

During the ceremony, people gathered to recognize Xuong Le, his wife Britni McLaughlin-Le, 10-year-old Xavier, 13-year-old NaKayla, and 17-year-old NaTalya.

PICTURED: Britni McLaughlin-Le, 37, Xuoug Le, 40, and their three children, Natalya, 17, Nakayla, 13, and Xavier, 10. McLaughlin Family via ABC News

Authorities believe Xuong Le's brother, 43-year-old Canh Le, was the shooter in this incident. He, along with the other five victims, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators suspect Canh Le shot and killed the members of his family, plus two police officers before the house went up in flames.

Both officers have since been treated and released from the hospital.