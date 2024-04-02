Community rallies behind Montgomery County synagogue targeted with antisemitic vandalism

Vandals targeted the synagogue overnight Saturday, spray-painting a swastika on a sign at the front of the property.

WYNNEWOOD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People poured into Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El in Wynnewood, Montgomery County for a vigil Monday evening following an act of antisemitic vandalism against the synagogue over the weekend.

So many people turned out that officers had to direct traffic and many had to park in nearby neighborhoods.

"We are here to speak up against hate, any kind of hate. It's intolerable and we will not put up with it," said Susan Schwartz of Penn Valley.

Vandals targeted the synagogue overnight Saturday, spray-painting a swastika on a sign at the front of the property that reads, "Our community stands with Israel."

WATCH: Synagogue sign vandalized with swastika graffiti in Montgomery County

Police are investigating after a swastika was found spray painted on a sign at Temple Beth Hillel Beth-El in Wynnewood, Montgomery County.

"It's incredibly disturbing that we have to deal with this in this country," said Steve Bergstein of Bala Cynwyd.

Schwartz agreed, saying, "Part of the American dream is being in America and not worrying about this."

Micheal Balaban is the president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

He said while conversations and feelings surrounding the Israel-Hamas war remain tense, this act of vandalism wasn't political.

"This is clear-cut antisemitism. There is absolutely no place for hate in any institution, any denomination, any religion," Balaban said.

Antisemitic incidents locally and across the country have been on the rise.

The Anti-Defamation League reports acts of antisemitism in Philadelphia slightly more than doubled from 2022 to 2023, from 35 incidents to 72.

RELATED | Anti-Defamation League reports record number of antisemitic incidents in Pennsylvania, New Jersey

In the U.S., of all antisemitic incidents tracked since the start of the Israel-Hamas war through mid-January -- including vandalism, physical assault, and verbal or written harassment -- about one-third of them targeted Jewish institutions like synagogues and community centers.

"Frankly, these incidents cause us to dig in deeper, to build strength as a community and again not be intimidated by those that are out to hurt us," Balaban said.

Over the weekend, Governor Josh Shapiro issued a statement condemning the vandalism at the Wynnewood synagogue.

On Monday, leaders of the Jewish Legislative Caucus did the same.

A statement from the caucus read in part:

"No community in Pennsylvania or throughout the world deserves to be persecuted and attacked for their religious beliefs. Vandalizing a synagogue with a swastika, a symbol with a direct connection to the Holocaust, is disgusting, abhorrent, and has no place in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."