Delaware County community mourns woman killed in wrong-way DUI crash in Philadelphia

Family members told Action News the young woman was a Cheyney University nursing student with hopes of becoming a doctor.

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Songs of worship filled the air outside a home in Folcroft, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Family and friends were gathered for a vigil to remember 21-year-old Thaduba Turay.

Pennsylvania State Police say she was killed in a wrong-way, DUI crash on Interstate 95 North in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Family members told Action News the young woman was a Cheyney University nursing student with hopes of becoming a doctor.

"She was just my all in all," said Thaduba's grieving father, Samuel Turay.

"We had plans, she had a plan, she had a vision and now she's gone with all of that," he said.

The deadly crash happened on Sunday just before 3 a.m.

Troopers say a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes between exits 19 and 20 struck Thaduba's car head-on.

Police say the 44-year-old driver who caused the crash was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

WATCH | Woman killed in wrong-way, drunk-driving crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

Woman killed in wrong-way, drunk-driving crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

Action News reached out to state police to learn if the driver had been released, formally charged, or identified. We have not yet heard back.

Now, as Thaduba's father grieves a tremendous loss, he hopes to encourage anyone considering driving under the influence to reconsider.

"You are going to take away something very precious from people, from families," Turay said.

Turay added that the loss of his daughter leaves a huge void in their community and back home in their native Sierra Leone in West Africa.

Family members said the "Thaduba Passion Project" supported more than 30 young girls pursuing an education, assisting them with school fees and supplies.

"It's a big loss to me. It's a big loss to the family. It's a big loss to the church. It's a big loss to the community and even back home where we came from," Turay said.

Thaduba's community in Philadelphia is now left to support each other in the wake of her death.