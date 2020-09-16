Villanova University investigating reported sex assault at residence hall

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova University is investigating a reported sex assault on campus.

Students were alerted to the incident after the victim notified officials on Tuesday

The assault reportedly took place in an on-campus residence hall room early Sunday morning.

Villanova says the alleged attacker is also a student.

"Villanova University does not tolerate sexual assault or sexual violence in any form. Sexual assault is a violation of University policy, Pennsylvania law, and federal Title IX regulations. It is also a violation of our sense of community and care for one another," said the university in a safety alert.

No other information is being released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
villanovacrimevillanovasex assault
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dulce's mom expresses regret one year after child vanished
Man dead after accident at Delaware Co. school
Lt. gov calls $1M bail set for protesters 'blatantly unconstitutional'
Arrests made after police break up large party outside 'Jersey Shore' house
Health care worker battling cancer gets help from community
No tailgating: City announces road closures ahead of Eagles game
Pregnant woman shot in Port Richmond
Show More
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Black businesses owners get creative during COVID-19
Couple Makes Charming Music Video to Help Sell Home
Big Ten football, including Penn State, to return next month
Head of CDC says masks are better than vaccine at preventing spread of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News