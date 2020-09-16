Villanova University investigating reported sex assault at residence hall

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Villanova University is investigating a reported sex assault on campus.Students were alerted to the incident after the victim notified officials on TuesdayThe assault reportedly took place in an on-campus residence hall room early Sunday morning.Villanova says the alleged attacker is also a student."Villanova University does not tolerate sexual assault or sexual violence in any form. Sexual assault is a violation of University policy, Pennsylvania law, and federal Title IX regulations. It is also a violation of our sense of community and care for one another," said the university in a safety alert.No other information is being released at this time.