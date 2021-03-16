Villanova football player facing new sex assault charges

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Villanova University football player is facing new charges in connection with a separate alleged sex crime on campus last year, according to authorities.

Last week, 19-year-old Iyanu Solomon, of Reisterstown, Maryland, was charged with attempted sexual assault for an incident at a residence hall in September 2019.



After seeing the story, a second woman came forward to say Solomon also victimized her at a different residence hall in August of last year, authorities said.

He's now facing new charges of indecent assault and harassment.

Earlier this month, the university reported that multiple sexual assault incidents were under investigation. Solomon is not connected with these cases.
