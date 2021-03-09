Villanova football player accused of sexually assaulting female student

By
VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Villanova University football player has been charged with attempted sexual assault, according to the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Iyanu Elijah Solomon, 19, of Reisterstown, Maryland, is accused of trying to force a female student to engage in sexual acts back in September of 2019

The victim reported the incident to her resident assistant two weeks after it occurred, but she decided not to file a report with police at the time.

The DA's office says in February 2021, the victim decided she wanted to pursue criminal charges after she was subjected to ongoing harassment by Solomon.



"As the case we announce today make clear, campus sexual assault is a pervasive problem. National statistics indicate that 13% of all students experience rape or sexual assault - and in a significant percentage of those cases, the victim knew the perpetrator," said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Solomon is being charged with attempted sexual assault, a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of indecent assault, simple assault and unlawful restraint. If convicted he could face up to ten years in prison. He has been released on bail.

Last week, the university reported that multiple sexual assault incidents were under investigation. Solomon is not connected with these cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
villanovavillanovasexual assault
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted in connection with murders in New Mexico & South Jersey
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Philly could reach herd immunity from COVID by summer
Delayed skin reaction appear for some after Moderna shot
UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Stimulus update: House gears up for vote on COVID relief plan
City officials see success with FEMA vaccination site
Show More
Women Forward: PA, DE lawmakers making history
Consumer Reports: Be careful when using peer-to-peer payment apps
Jury selection begins in trial of ex-cop in George Floyd's death
Philly suburbs clash with Pa. Health Department over vaccine allotment
FDR Park to get $4.5 million upgrade
More TOP STORIES News