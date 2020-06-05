George Floyd

Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Yvette Nicole Brown form 'Tiny But Mighty' corner protest

These actresses found a way to safely protest amid the threat of COVID-19.
By Andrea Lans

Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Yvette Nicole Brown gathered for a "Tiny But Mighty" protest in Studio City on Thursday. (Stewart Cook/Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES -- While protests have erupted across the country following George Floyd's death, the threat of COVID-19 inhibits some from safely participating in the peaceful demonstrations.

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown revealed via Instagram that due to her diabetes and being a full-time caregiver for her 78-year-old father, the larger George Floyd protests around Los Angeles were not in the cards for her due to the threat of COVID-19. But, "The Big Fib" host found a safer way of exerting her voice, with the help of a few friends.

Viola Davis and Octavia Spencer formed a "Tiny But Mighty" protest on Thursday, marching alongside Brown and and a few other friends on a street corner.


"I am even more grateful that as we commandeered this corner and shouted #BlackLivesMatter & #ICantBreathe in honor of all the lives we lost, we were greeted by horns, fists of all colors raised in the air in solidarity and even [had] pizza gifted to us," Brown posted on Instagram.

Davis also took to Instagram to post about their small demonstration: "My rage and pain, like many Black Americans is rooted in the depth of my soul. Too many years of being asked to numb it, has caused it to implode. But standing with these beautiful souls in protest and the reception of love and being seen was like a vaccine."


"We will no longer be silent when we are being erased. We will no longer work overtime to make you comfortable in the midst of microagressions and hate," the Academy Award-winning actress continued. "What we will do, what we've always done, is give and receive love when we are shown it."

For those that are unable to protest en masse, the actresses stressed that those people can still actively participate in the movement and support people of color in their fight for equality.

"The revolution is happening out in the world, but the evolution indoors is just as important," Spencer shared on Instagram. "Have those tough conversations. It's uncomfortable, but understand my community has been in pain for generations."

